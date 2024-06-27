F1 Insider Teases Kevin Magnussen Contract Away From Haas
Formula 1 journalist Lawrence Barretto recently hinted at a significant shift in Kevin Magnussen's career trajectory. According to Barretto's social media post, the Danish driver appears poised to depart from the Haas F1 Team, potentially marking his exit from Formula 1 racing altogether after this season.
Barretto posted to X:
"Chatting to Kevin Magnussen today, I get the distinct feeling he is preparing for a racing career outside of F1 beyond this season. Haas haven't nailed their line-up yet, but Ocon and Bearman are favourites to lock those seats in."
This peek into Magnussen's possible future comes amid an atmosphere of uncertainty at Haas concerning its driver lineup for the upcoming season. While Magnussen's current teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, has managed to secure a modest tally of six championship points over ten races, Magnussen has struggled to make a mark, with only a single point to his name. The performance gap between the two has been stark, exacerbated by Magnussen encountering multiple on-track collisions and issues that brought him perilously close to suspension due to penalty points accumulation.
Kevin Magnussen himself has openly acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future with Haas. When queried about the renewal of his contract, Magnussen confessed, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
"Yes. There is a chance that that will happen," indicating that his continuation with Haas might not be assured.
“I want to be in Formula 1. That’s what I’m concentrating on. Only when all the doors are closed will I look for something else.
“In the past, when I was younger, something like this would probably have stressed me out more and I would have felt the pressure more.
“But now I’m able to put it aside quite well, just get in the car and do my best.”
The American team is yet to confirm either of its driver line-up for 2025. Nico Hulkenberg is set to leave the team for Sauber and it is anticipated that Ferrari junior driver Oliver Bearman will take one of the Haas seats.