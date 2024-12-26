F1 Insider Warns Lewis Hamilton With Michael Schumacher Comparison After Ferrari Onboarding
Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has compared Michael Schumacher's post-retirement return with Mercedes to Lewis Hamilton's upcoming move to Ferrari in 2025. Coulthard pointed out that Schumacher's tenure at Mercedes lacked the success he enjoyed during his dominant years with Ferrari. While Hamilton's move may not mirror Schumacher's challenges, Coulthard suggested that the seven-time world champion could face pressure from his formidable Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, even if he remains in a position to chase his eighth championship title.
Schumacher retired from Formula 1 after securing second place in the 2006 championship and with seven world championship titles to his name. However, at 41, he made a return in 2010, delivering his best efforts but achieving just one podium finish during his three-year comeback before retiring for good in 2012. While Hamilton's situation differs significantly from Schumacher's, commonality can be drawn in terms of age and the challenge of embarking on a new project, as Hamilton approaches his 40th birthday next month.
Reflecting on Schumacher's F1 return with Mercedes and Hamilton's upcoming venture with Ferrari, where he is set to face strong competition from Leclerc, Coulthard told the Daily Mirror:
"Mercedes does not exist for Lewis Hamilton, and Lewis Hamilton has made it clear that he does not exist for Mercedes.
“In the same way, when Michael came back from retirement to sign for Mercedes, it was really shocking to imagine him being anything other than a Ferrari legend.
"But the draw of coming home to Mercedes, the desire and belief that he could do it still, brought him in.
“He did a couple of years, he did okay, but it was not the same as how he was in his first stint in Formula 1."
He added:
"Lewis is rolling the dice again with Ferrari.
"It may well lead to a rejuvenation of performance and a fight for the world championship. But it is going to be challenging because he has got [to beat] a very fast Charles Leclerc."
Coulthard highlighted that Hamilton will not only face the challenge of competing against Leclerc but will also need to consistently deliver strong qualifying and race performances. He added that joining Ferrari presents an opportunity for the Brition to prove once again whether he still has what it takes to succeed at the highest level. He said:
“The key ingredient of all of the greats over the history of time has been to be able to qualify and race.
“And if Lewis, at 40 years old, has lost a yard in footballing terms, then he may well struggle to beat Charles over the course of a year.
“That is a legitimate question that anyone should be asking, but it is for him to show us.
“It is not about us putting him down and saying he cannot do it, because it is in his hands,” he said. “All of these guys have it in their own hands to shape their own future.”