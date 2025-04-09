F1 Japanese GP Race Pace Data Reveals Shocking McLaren-Verstappen Gap
The Japanese Grand Prix is complete, indicating that data from the race has been analyzed, and it has become somewhat clearer which car was the quickest on the track.
According to an analysis by Formula Data Analysis on X and data from F1Pace by F1ByThe Numbers, both Max Verstappen and Lando Norris had the fastest cars on the track.
When averaging their lap times, both drivers achieved the same average, with a difference of 0 between them.
The data makes sense, particularly as Lando Norris kept a consistent gap of 1.5 to 2 seconds for a large portion of the race, with each driver either losing a tenth on one lap or pushing harder on another lap.
Norris never managed to enter the DRS zone, which ultimately was the difference between the McLaren flexing its pace and Verstappen holding onto the win.
While the McLaren MCL39 car is considered the fastest, and the data highlights the car's pace, it tends to struggle under dirty air conditions when it is closely following another car for too long.
The dirty air issues likely highlight why Norris and Verstappen were even on average lap times, despite the McLaren being quicker.
More News: Lando Norris says McLaren Are the Only Team with "Two Good Drivers"
Verstappen delivered an impressive performance in the race, achieving consistently fast lap times and proving to be significantly stronger than his capable teammate, Yuki Tsunoda.
Piastri was the third-fastest car, only three hundredths slower than the top two. However, towards the end of the race, he was quicker than they were.
If McLaren allowed Piastri to challenge Verstappen, he might have been able to overtake him, though it's unclear whether Verstappen had more pace in the car.
The Mercedes W16 also had impressive pace in the race, ranking as the third fastest car based on average lap times, with Antonelli achieving remarkable lap times towards the end of the race.
In all likelyhood, Mercedes had the second fastest car, given that the Red Bull had the benefit of clean air.
On lap average, Antonelli was the fourth fastest car and faster than his much more experience teammate George Russell.
More News: Max Verstappen Relieved with Pole Position: "It Wasn't Easy"
Despite being in the eighth-fastest car, Ollie Bearman impressively stood against Alonso's Aston Martin and Pierre Gasly's Alpine.
The P10 fight was the tightest on the grid, with the three cars separated by three hundredths of a second.
Ferrari's struggles were highlighted during the race; the team is struggling in terms of race pace, which makes Leclerc's performance all the more impressive. Hamilton, for being at a new team and only 3 races, only had a gap of two tenths against one of the best drivers on the grid.
While Hamilton will be hoping for more later on, the gap shows that the British driver still has capabilities to keep up with the best drivers.
More News: Winners and Losers from Revealing Japanese Grand Prix
Overall, the race in Japan did not feature significant moments or much overtaking, but it does give an idea of the pecking order in terms of raw pace.
Bahrain is a highly representative track in terms of pace that will further clarify each team's position.
Mercedes and McLaren will be thinking about what could have been in Japan, while Ferrari, Red Bull, and Ollie Bearman will be happy with their respective results.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 to SI.