F1 Japanese Grand Prix Race Weekend Under Threat of Rain
The Formula 1 season has started with two thrilling races in Australia and China, featuring limited practice sessions focused on dry-running.
The calendar turns to the third race of the year at Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda's home: the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit.
Australia experienced very windy and cold conditions, along with rain that caused several accidents. China had a dry race, but only one practice session was held due to the sprint.
The hope for some is that Japan offers plenty of practice running, specifically in dry conditions, to gain a clearer picture of the pecking order.
Early forecasts predicted a sunny Friday and Saturday at the Suzuka Circuit, although Sunday looks quite ominous with rain.
Friday, April 4: Free Practice 1 and 2
On the first sessions of the weekend, it is expected to be sunny and dry all day throughout both practice sessions, with a 0% chance of rain.
The minimum temperature is 51 degrees Fahrenheit, and the maximum is 59 degrees Fahrenheit.
The afternoon could feature come winds up to 24 miles per hour.
Saturday, April 5: Free Practice 3 and Qualifying
Conditions for the most relevant sessions are expected to be sunny and dry, although cloud cover may arrive in the evening, bringing a drop in temperatures.
Light winds are expected, with temperatures similar to Friday's. There is a 20% chance of rain, which could present a curveball for strategists.
Sunday, April 6: Race Day
Temperatures are expected to range from 57 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit, with the race start anticipated at 62 degrees Fahrenheit.
The day is expected to be cloudy, with morning showers that should ease in the afternoon. Regarding the race, there is a slight chance of showers during the event.
On Sunday, the chance of rain is listed at 60%, with a 20-40% chance of rain for the race itself.
The 2025 Japan GP is set to feature the debut of Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull Racing, after being promoted due to Liam Lawson's struggles early in the season.
The prospect of one of their own competing for a top team and possibly securing a podium will undoubtedly ignite enthusiasm in the crowd.
Fans will be hoping that rain does not spoil the much-anticipated race, as it has previously rained so hard that the event was cancelled.
Regardless of the weather, the Japanese crowd is among the best on the calendar, showcasing creative hats and costumes, a positive spirit, and an immense sense of excitement.