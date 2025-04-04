F1 Japanese Grand Prix Race Weekend Under Threat of Rain

Japanese Grand Prix Weather Forecast 🇯🇵 👀



Friday: Sunny and dry all day. Breezy with gusts up to 50kph in the afternoon, northwesterly in direction, meaning tailwind in the main straight ☀️💨



Saturday: Sunny in the morning. Then, a veil of high-clouds becoming thicker in the… pic.twitter.com/KgpkHlb9ew