F1 Launches Game-Changing Diversity Initiative With Lewis Hamilton, FIA And Teams
Formula 1, with support from The Royal Academy of Engineering and Lewis Hamilton’s Mission 44 foundation, has launched a Diversity and Inclusion Charter, endorsed by all 10 teams and the FIA, to enhance diversity and inclusion throughout all organizations.
Formula 1 acknowledges that diversity is crucial for driving innovation, fostering new ideas, and enhancing performance. While competition is at the sport's core, F1 understands that true inclusion requires collaboration. The new charter aims to make diversity a reality by committing to actionable measures that create a more inclusive and equitable environment for all involved.
The charter stems from recommendations outlined in a report urging the motorsport industry to enhance diversity and inclusion across all organizations. Its implementation will be backed by Mission 44, the charity founded by the seven-time world champion, which has recently published research showing that initiatives such as pledges and commitments effectively promote accountability and drive progress.
The Hamilton Commission's 2021 report, delivered by The Royal Academy of Engineering, aimed to increase Black representation in UK motorsport. F1's new charter focuses on four key pillars: Attract, Retain, Create, and Engage, with the goal of making motorsport more accessible and inclusive, removing barriers, and ensuring people from all backgrounds can contribute to and enjoy the sport.
The Vision of the charter is "To enable anyone to access, contribute to, and enjoy global motorsport." The mission remains to "Identify and remove barriers to attract and retain a rich diversity of people in our workplaces, improving our ways of working, and engaging with stakeholders to drive innovation."
Speaking on the new charter, President & CEO of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali said:
“Our sport is rightly recognised for its elite performance and innovation, and we are clear that the only way to maintain and improve those exceptional standards is to welcome diversity of thought, ideas, and experiences.
"The sport is fiercely competitive, and we’re all committed to employing the very best talent. We know from The Hamilton Commission report that there are opportunities for us to work collectively to both find and nurture that talent, and across the sport significant change has already been put in place.
"The charter is the next important milestone on that journey, and we are all committed to making our sport more open and diverse.”
Chief Executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE added:
“Formula 1 took the findings of The Hamilton Commission in 2021 seriously, and since then the sport has created a range of initiatives to increase diversity.
"This charter, which the sport commissioned us to create independently, sets a framework for progress and establishes commitment to both principles and action. It is a key step in F1’s ongoing efforts to improve access and performance, and we believe it will be a catalyst for even more positive impact and cross-sport working.”
President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem said:
“The diversification of motorsport is paramount to its continued success. Through ensuring equal opportunity for equal talent, increasing accessibility, and joining together in our commitment to uphold this charter, we will drive forward change.
"This landmark partnership between Formula 1, the teams, and our Federation signifies a united course of action which I am proud to be a part of.”