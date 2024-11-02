F1 Legend Gilles Villeneuve Statue Cut from Pedestal in Shocking Overnight Theft
In an audacious act of theft, the bronze statue of renowned Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve has been stolen from its pedestal outside the Gilles Villeneuve Museum in Berthierville, Quebec. The theft, which is believed to have occurred overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, has shocked the local community, and left only the statue's severed bronze feet on the podium.
The statue, standing five-foot-three inches tall, was crafted in 1984 by sculptor Jules Lasalle as a tribute to Gilles Villeneuve. It was subsequently installed outside the museum in 1994. Valued at $25,000 when built, its impact goes far beyond its material worth, serving as a proud symbol of Villeneuve's achievements and his lasting legacy in motorsport. Villeneuve was a celebrated figure in Formula One, racing in 67 Grands Prix and winning six before his tragic death in 1982.
More than just a piece of art, the statue is culturally and historically significant to the Berthierville community. Gilles Villeneuve grew up in the area, and the museum bearing his name is a focal point for fans and locals who hold his achievements in high regard. Within the surrounding area, Villeneuve's legacy is palpable, with his influence extending to his son, Jacques Villeneuve, who became an F1 World Champion in 1997. The theft of the statue thus represents not only a physical loss but an emotional one as well.
In response to the theft, museum general manager Alain Bellehumeur described the scene, saying, "There was nothing left but Gilles’ bronze boots cut at the ankles.
“It takes special equipment to cut bronze. It must be a saw that cut through the legs.”
The Town of Berthierville reacted strongly, condemning the theft by stating, “this criminal act not only damages our heritage, but also deprives our community and motorsports enthusiasts of a strong symbol of our history.”
As the hunt for the statue unfolds, the Quebec provincial police have launched an investigation, which includes reviewing surveillance footage and seeking any available witnesses. Sgt. Éloïse Cossette of the provincial police mentioned that it's “highly probable” the culprits aim to melt down the bronze for its metal, a prospect that could irreversibly erase a cherished piece of the community's cultural heritage. This fear is echoed by sculptor Jules Lasalle who expressed his hopes for the statue’s recovery.
"It’s a big disappointment, especially for people in Berthierville. I hope we will be able to find the sculpture in one piece."
Due to the statue's cultural significance, local businesses have stepped forward to offer a $12,000 reward for information leading to its recovery.
Gilles Villeneuve’s legacy is woven into the fabric of Canadian motorsport history. His remarkable journey from humble beginnings in St.-Jean-sur-Richelieu to becoming a celebrated figure in Formula One earns him a permanent place in the sports narrative, influencing future generations as well.
As the investigation progresses, the hope remains that those responsible will be brought to justice and Villeneuve's bronze likeness restored.