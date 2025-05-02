F1 Miami Grand Prix: Date, Start Time, How To Watch, Weekend Schedule & More
Stop six on the Formula One schedule takes place at the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, which also includes the second sprint race of the season. The event gets underway Friday afternoon with free practice and sprint race qualifying.
That means more points are on offer, which could change everything at the top of the driver's standings. Just 26 points separate the 1st and 4th after five rounds of the season, with Australia's Oscar Piastri sitting top with 99 points.
Lando Norris won the 2024 edition of the race, his first F1 GP win of his career. The Brit sits ten points behind Piastri in the standings, and a good weekend could see him leapfrog his McLaren teammate after he lost the position after the Saudi Arabian GP. Max Verstappen has won the other two races in Miami, the first being held in 2022.
The track, which runs around the Hard Rock Stadium, is seen as a modern circuit, with Turn 11 and 17 testing drivers' braking skills after long straights. In total, the track if 3.36 miles long (5.41 kilometers) and includes 19 turns.
The Miami GP brings out some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment, but they could be in for some rain on Sunday, with potential showers expected. Friday and Saturday look much better, with a slight chance of showers on Saturday afternoon.
Miami Grand Prix Past Polesitters And Winners
Here are the last three winners and polesitters of the Miami Grand Prix.
Year
Polesitter
GP Winner
2024
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Lando Norris (McLaren
2023
Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Miami Grand Prix Schedule: Date and Times
Friday, May 2
- Free practice: 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. CT, 5:30 p.m. GMT)
- Spring shootout qualifying: 4:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CT, 9:30 p.m. GMT)
Saturday, May 3
- Sprint race: 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT, 5:00 p.m. GMT)
- Grand prix qualifying: 4 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT, 9:00 p.m. GMT)
Sunday, May 4
- Miami Grand Prix: 4 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT, 9:00 p.m. GMT)
How To Watch The F1 Miami Grand Prix
United States: ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Sky Go, Channel 4
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
