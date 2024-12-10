F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt Concludes Filming In Abu Dhabi Six Months Before Release Date
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix not only wrapped up the 2024 season but also served as the final location for filming scenes of the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, just six months ahead of its release on June 27, 2025, in North America, and June 25, 2025, globally. Following the podium celebrations, the film’s crew was spotted, likely celebrating the success of the fictional APXGP Formula 1 team.
Filming for the F1 movie has taken place over the past two seasons, with the crew attending multiple Grand Prix weekends to capture authentic scenes. Aiming to depict the sport with as much realism as possible, executive producer Lewis Hamilton has played a key role in ensuring the accuracy and authenticity of the scenes, keeping them true to the world of Formula 1.
Brad Pitt portrays the character Sonny Hayes in the F1 movie, a seasoned Formula 1 driver making a determined comeback to mentor a promising young talent, played by Damson Idris. The two race for the fictional APXGP team, owned by Javier Bardem’s character. The team boasts a complete garage setup at race events, with its Mercedes-designed cars adding to the cinematic authenticity.
Lando Norris secured victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing second and third, respectively. Following the main podium ceremony, a second one was held to film scenes for the movie. During this, Leclerc, George Russell, and Brad Pitt took part in another staged podium celebration. Fans were invited to stay in their seats after the race for a chance to be featured in the film. Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of F1, confirmed that Abu Dhabi was the last Grand Prix location for filming. He told The Athletic:
“We’ll stay here for the rest of the week doing pick-ups, and then we’re in the editing room.
“About two-thirds of the movie is already cut. This will be the last race that we have (to) cut this together, and we’ll take a look at it.”
Highlighting Hamilton's role in the movie and how that made a significant impact, he added:
“Lewis keeps us honest. Lewis looks at every race and goes, ‘You wouldn’t be in second gear in this turn, you would be in first.’ He comes in there, and he can hear the engine and the shifting and everything like that.”
Filming in Abu Dhabi wrapped up later than originally scheduled, following delays caused by last year's Hollywood actors' and writers' strike. Despite the setbacks, the production now has more footage than initially planned to work with during the editing process.