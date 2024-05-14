F1: New Docuseries on Formula One Legend Announced
A new documentary series focusing on the life and career of Colombian Formula One icon Juan Pablo Montoya has been announced.
NTERTAIN Studios's latest project shines a spotlight on Juan Pablo Montoya, a celebrated figure in Formula One and several other racing disciplines. Collaborating closely with production partners Summa Sports & Entertainment, Rockanfella, and Scarpetta Media, this unscripted series entitled "Montoya: Speed and Legacy," is expected to captivate both longtime enthusiasts as well as new fans of the sport.
The series will delve into Montoya's journey from his early days in karting in Bogotá to his victories in F1 and NASCAR. With Fernando Villena as director, the documentary aims to offer an unprecedented look at Montoya's post-retirement life, particularly his role in mentoring his son in the racing world.
Montoya commented on the upcoming docuseries:
"Sharing my story with NTERTAIN is a privilege. I think it is really cool for people to know where I come from, what I’ve done, and what I’ve learned. I hope it inspires not only racing fans but anyone who believes in the pursuit of their dreams against all odds."
Lex Borrero, CEO of NTERTAIN Studios and executive producer, explained:
"As we expand our catalog into sports, NTERTAIN Studios continues to spotlight the dynamic stories of Latino talent that resonate globally. Juan Pablo Montoya's journey is not just about racing; it's a powerful narrative of dedication and legacy.”
Executive producer Santiago Zapata added:
"Juan Pablo Montoya was my and many fellow Colombians' introduction to Motorsports, but what has always inspired me the most about him is his never-back-down attitude and his resolution to succeed against all odds. This underdog story about perseverance and commitment to a craft will inspire audiences regardless of age and nationality."