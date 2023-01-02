F1 New Year Roundup: Drivers Celebrate Huge F1 Success

The F1 world has shared their New Years celebrations as they leave 2022 behind and look ahead to the 2023 season which starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March.

Red Bull dominated throughout the 2022 season with Max Verstappen taking the driver's championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix and then winning the Austin Grand Prix a week later to take the team to win the constructor's championship. They shared a video to Instagram with the caption:

"Happy New Year. Bring on 2023"

Verstappen shared a photo of his New Years Eve alongside his partner, Kelly Piquet, his sister, Victoria, and others. He wrote: "Wishing you all the best for 2023"

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, reflected on his 2022. He wrote:

"Thank you 2022, you were an incredible year in every possible way! I wish you a very healthy new year for all of you and your families. And many more victories come this 2023"

Mercedes had a more challenging 2022 season with many car issues. However, they made some significant improvements towards the end of the season and seem to be much more confident in their 2023 W14 car. The wrote to their followers:

"As the chequered flag waves on 2022 we'd like to say a big thank you to you, our fans, our team-mates and all of our partners. "Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2023. Let's make it a year to remember."

Lewis Hamilton shared multiple photos from his year, from racing to visiting Africa in his summer break. He wrote:

"Cleaning out my camera roll before 2023 ~ There’s so much to celebrate from this year. It’s easy to focus on the negative, but we have to remember the good, and SO MUCH good happened. "This is the year I finally travelled through Africa and saw so much beauty it was almost overwhelming. The year +44 came to life. The year Roscoe turned 10!! "It’s so important to look toward the light and embrace being open and letting our guards down. Let’s be compassionate to ourselves, to others, to our world. Thank you to everyone for the love, energy, and passion in 2022. I’m proud of all of us and rooting for us all to succeed in 2023"

Hamilton's new teammate George Russell also posted about his first year with the Mercedes team. He wrote:

"Dear 2022 - thank you for the memories, for the challenges, for the smiles, for the struggles, for the victory, for the defeats. You’ve been a hell of year for many different reasons, personally and professionally, but one that I’ll forever remember. Cheers"

Ferrari, who came second in the championship, shared multiple New Years posts, one being a round-up of their 2022 season.

Charles Leclerc wrote to his followers after coming second in the driver's championship:

"Thank you all for the love and support this year, 2022 was a good year, but we’ll give it all to make 2023 better"

Carlos Sainz shared a video of the highlights of his year, writing:

"That’s a wrap!! Thanks 2022… it’s your turn now 2023."

McLaren posted to Instagram a host of photos from their year with the caption:

"Mexico, Brazil and fireworks in Abu Dhabi. That's a wrap on our season recap!"

Lando Norris kept it short and sweet with his New Years post, writing:

"New year. New focus."

Alpine shared a photo giving a glimpse at their 2023, writing "2023... L O A D I N G"

Esteban Ocon posted a photo with friends:

"Happy New Year everyone! Bonne année à tous! Thank you for your support these last 12 months, means a lot. Let’s all make 2023 the best year yet. Cheers!!"

Fernando Alonso who has moved from Alpine to the Aston Martin team for 2023 featured in some shared moments from Russell at their New Years party.

Aston Martin wrote to Instagram:

"Happy New Year! We'd like to wish a Happy New Year to all of our fans, partners and team members across the globe. We hope you're every bit as excited for 2023 as we are."

Lance Stroll posted a re-cap video of his year sharing some hilarious moments with the caption: "22. We out"

AlphaTauri clearly tried to be a bit different with their 2023 post:

Yuki Tsunoda shared a moment with his fans wishing them all a happy new year.

Haas shared a video of their 2022 which saw Kevin Magnussen get his first pole position, as well as the teams, for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.

Alfa Romeo shared some fun clips giving insight into what goes on behind the scenes in the team. They wrote:

"Sit back and enjoy some of the highlights from this season"

Valtteri Bottas wished his fans a Happy New Year with photos of him on a cycling trip with friends.

The Williams team shared some of their highlights as well with a collage.

"Wishing you all a Happy New Year! Bring on 2023"

Alex Albon shared a message to his fans with photos of him and his family: