Skip to main content
F1 News: Alpine CEO reveals the team was "in shambles" during pre-season

F1 News: Alpine CEO reveals the team was "in shambles" during pre-season

Alpine's CEO admits the team was struggling.

Alpine's CEO admits the team was struggling.

Laurent Rossi, Alpine's CEO, has admitted that nobody expected the French squad to finish above P8 in the standings during pre-season. 

The Alpine boss has expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance in 2022, explaining that the situation looked bleak before the first round. 

Whilst analysing performance during pre-season testing is very difficult, Alpine did not appear especially competitive in the Bahrain or Barcelona tests. 

Reliability was an issue - although not catastrophic - and the A522 did not appear to have an especially encouraging level of performance.

Speaking to the media in Abu Dhabi, Laurent Rossi discussed the difficulties Alpine faced and how they were overcome:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's a capacity of Enstone and Viry to deliver upgrades throughout the season and stay competitive.

BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_presente_le_Grand_Prix_du_Bresil_2022 (1)

"We started the season in bad shape. I mean, we arrived in Barcelona [pre-season] in shambles, I could say. 

"And then the idea was to develop as late as we can because it was a brand new car. And from there, try to make our way up the grid. 

"Nobody was seeing us anywhere above eight position, I remember back then... so I'm quite pleased that we managed to catch up."

Alpine demonstrated a very high level of development through 2022, making substantial progress across the campaign. 

The French squad can take satisfaction in this strength, but plenty of work lies ahead if they are to fight with Formula 1's top three teams. 

Esteban_huitieme_et_Fernando_contraint_a_labandon_lors_dun_Grand_Prix_du_Mexique_difficile (1)
News

F1 News: Alpine CEO reveals the team was "in shambles" during pre-season

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M271491
News

F1 News: Wolff believes "maybe five" teams could fight for wins in F1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
steiner guenther
News

F1 News: Haas boss Guenther Steiner excited for "bomb" 2023 Ferrari engine

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202110100740_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Turkey and Portimao in contention to join 2023 F1 Calendar

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Dernier_vendredi_pour_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_en_2022__Jack_en_action_aux_cotes_de_Esteban_et_Fernando
News

F1 News: Alpine tasks Pierre Gasly with elevating the team "to a new level"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Happy Mick
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher's heavily anticipated 2023 destination

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M310482
News

George Russell: Mercedes shared testing work "evenly across us both" in 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211201897_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Helmut Marko: Sergio Perez cannot challenge Verstappen for the title

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang