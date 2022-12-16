Aston Martin are the first to announce the reveal date of their 2023 F1 car. The team have made the announcement on Twitter that the AMR23 will be unveiled on 13th February 2023.

The unveiling will take place during a live event broadcasted from Silverstone across digital channels as well as in front of a small audience.

The AMR22 did not perform exactly how the team had hoped during the 2022 season, with similar issues to Mercedes at the beginning of the year. The team then made the decision to make significant changes ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix where they went for a similar design to Red Bull. From then on the team made some improvements and ended up coming seventh place in the constructor's championship.

Dan Fallows, who is the technical director for the team, has revealed that there will be significant changes to the AMR23. He said:

“I mean there is a limit to what we can do with the current rules. I know that new cars always have to pass my test of my children. So if I put them in front of my children and they say they look different, then they look different. “They always say they all look the same, daddy! But within the envelope of the rules that we have, then yes, there are significant differences on the AMR23.”

Spanish F1 legend Fernando Alonso has joined the team for the 2023 season and will be driving alongside Lance Stroll. Alonso has had his first run with the team at the post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.

Fans are already excited about the changes. One commented on their Twitter announcement saying:

"Give this man a good car, not necessarily the best, just a competitive and reliable car and he will blow your minds."

Another fan wrote: