Ferrari has been making great strides in engine performance, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The team's drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, are said to have as much as 30 horsepower more with their cars than last year. This is a significant achievement for the team, as it allows them to potentially close the gap between themselves and Red Bull and Mercedes.

The FIA's engine freeze has made it harder for teams to make major modifications to their power units in recent years. However, teams are still allowed to work on reliability, and this is where Ferrari has been focusing its efforts. Through tireless work and relentless research, the team has been able to unlock an additional 30 horsepower, which they hope will give them the competitive edge they need.

It was clear during the 2022 season that Ferrari were experiencing reliability issues, as well as strategical mistakes, but the Maranello team have clearly been working on some adjustments to get the additional power.

Ferrari are not the only ones to be getting more power than last year, though. Mercedes have been able to find an extra 16 horsepower by reducing the mechanical component friction. Red Bull have found another 10 horsepower as well.

Ferrari's progress in engine performance is a major step forward for the team. It could give them the edge they need to compete at the highest level and could make them a major force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season. The team's relentless efforts to improve their engine performance should not be underestimated and it will be exciting to see how this translates on the track.

The upcoming 2023 season will be kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3rd - 5th March with the pre-season testing the week before. And with Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari all gaining power from last year, it is looking to be extremely competitive at the front of the grid.