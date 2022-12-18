The Red Bull cost cap saga was one of the biggest headlines from the 2022 F1 season. However, it is now thought that the penalty they were given will make no difference to their 2023 season.

Red Bull went over the budget for the 2021 season so the FIA gave the team a $7 million fine as well as a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time for the upcoming 2023 season.

Many argued at the time the news came out that the team, who won the 2021 driver's championship with Max Verstappen at the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, were running with an advantage for 2022 from the money spent over the budget. It has now been reported that the reduction in wind tunnel time will not hinder the team at all for 2023.

German magazine Auto Motor und Sport (AMuS) have reported:

“The RB18 developed into a great all-rounder. It should continue in this style in 2023. The successor, the RB19, should be an even better racing car thanks to its good genes. “Red Bull is pursuing an evolution with its concept.” [translated via Google]

It is easy to assume that Red Bull's sister team, AlphaTauri, will be running on the same design philosophy as Red Bull. However, chief engineer Jonathan Eddolls, has spoken with AMuS to explain that they do not want to take any new parts off of the Red Bull. Eddolls explained:

“We like to define our aerodynamics based on certain parts underneath it. But if we take components from them, we don’t get information about the final design until very late. “That can then in turn influence our aerodynamics because we work with others’ calculated shapes.”

Red Bull dominated the 2022 season with Max Verstappen taking his second championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix and the team taking the constructor's championship win a week later at the Austin Grand Prix.

Constructor's championship runners up Ferrari will be hoping to put their engine and strategical issues behind them with their new team principal, Frederic Vasseur. Mercedes have also already committed to putting their many car issues in the past and be back in a competitive position for the 2023 season.