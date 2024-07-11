F1 News: 2025 Sprint Race Locations Confirmed After New Format Proves To Be 'Great Success'
Formula 1 and the FIA have finalized the venues for the 2025 Sprint races, signaling continued enthusiasm for a format that has revitalized the viewing and attending experience since its 2021 debut.
The sport has seen a distinct improvement in racing quality, with varied winners such as Max Verstappen and George Russell. This surge in competitiveness is mirrored by a significant spike in spectator numbers, with events like the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint witnessing a 40% jump in live audience figures from top global markets.
For 2025, the FIA has confirmed Sprint races in São Paulo, Brazil; Spa, Belgium; Shanghai, China; Miami, USA; Austin, USA; and Lusail, Qatar. São Paulo, a consistent favorite, will host a Sprint race for the fifth consecutive year, while Spa makes a notable return after a two-year hiatus.
Performance metrics from previous events illustrate the format's success. The Miami Sprint, for instance, brought in 946,000 viewers on ESPN, setting a new U.S. audience record for such events. Similarly, audience engagement during Sprint Qualifying rounds, such as those in Austria, surged by 76% compared to regular practice sessions.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, lauded the Sprint races for their dynamic addition to the sport, stating in a press release provided Sports Illustrated:
“The Sprint has been a great success for Formula 1, bringing all our fans more action and racing on the track. We are seeing the proof of this in our audience data, fan attendance on Fridays and from the promoters and partners. As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary in 2025 we will always honour our incredible history, but we must always be looking ahead, innovating, and improving to deliver the best for our growing forward to those incredible events throughout the season.”
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, also reflected on the evolution of the Sprint.
“As the FIA Formula One World Championship celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025, the Sprint will also enter its fifth year as part of the competition. Over that time, and through our strong collaboration with Formula 1 and with the input of all the teams, it has been through several different iterations and the regulations and format have evolved to give us the exciting and popular Sprints we have today. The six events for 2025 once again take in an interesting range of circuits and are sure to provide fans with plenty of additional action across the season.”
When are the 2025 F1 Sprint Races?
21 – 23 March
Country: China
Venue: Shanghai
2 – 4 May
Country: USA
Venue: Miami
25 – 27 July
Country: Belgium
Venue: Spa
17 – 19 October
Country: USA
Venue: Austin
7 – 9 November
Country: Brazil
Venue: São Paulo
28 – 30 November
Country: Qatar
Venue: Lusail