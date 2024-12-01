F1 News: Abbi Pulling Wins The 2024 F1 Academy Championship In Qatar
Alpine's Abbi Pulling clinched the 2024 F1 Academy championship after securing a second-place finish in the opening race in Qatar, behind Doriane Pin. Needing only 18 points from the final four races to seal the title, Pulling achieved the feat on her first attempt with a composed drive to the runner-up spot.
Starting from third, Pulling made a bold move down the inside at Turn 1 to overtake Ferrari junior Maya Weug and claim second. While she couldn’t catch the dominant race winner, Pin, who finished 6.7 seconds ahead, Pulling secured P2 with ease. Weug went on to secure the third spot on the podium.
With her championship victory, Pulling secures a fully-funded seat in the 2025 GB3 Championship with Rodin Motorsport. This milestone establishes Pulling as the second-ever F1 Academy champion, following Marta Garcia's triumph in the inaugural season last year. Reflecting on her championship victory, Pulling said:
“It’s just everything that I wanted. It’s amazing being Champion, but it's all about next year for me. It's a big relief off of my shoulders and I've worked so hard for this.
“The team have worked so hard for this and they deserve it so much. They’ve done everything that we’ve needed this year, they’ve given me everything that I’ve needed to do this. To do it in the fashion we have, I’m speechless.
“It’s been incredible. Going into this year, I keep saying it but I’m going to say it again, I had no option, I had to win! I managed to do it in a way that I actually put less pressure on myself going into the end of the year. I’m so happy, I don’t know what to say.”
“I put everything on the line in that first lap, I wanted to do it today and I’m glad I did it how I did it. I think that just shows how much fight I’ve got in me and how badly I wanted it.”
Crossing the finish line, Pulling was overcome with emotion as the news of her championship victory came through over the radio. She said:
“I just wanted to thank every single person and individually name them, but I knew that was going to take me more than a lap.
“As well, take it all in. I think we take things for granted sometimes and you never know when you’re going to feel this way again.
“I wanted to take that moment on the in-lap and really soak it up, and tell myself that I did this, the team did this — we did this! You don’t feel this way all the time.”
Speaking to Sky Sports F1, she added:
"It's been a tougher season than most things. Going into the year, I had no choice to win. I've struggled financially in the past and to get the prize for next year.
"I know it's so early to talk about next year, but that makes me so happy and incredibly proud.
"I can't thank everyone who has got me in this position - Alpine, Rodin, Rodin Cars, I can't thank them enough.
"All my family, all the sacrifices my dad made. It's just a sigh of relief."