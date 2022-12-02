Skip to main content

F1 News: Active Aero Could Be Used For 2026 Season As Bosses Eye Up "Appealing" Addition

This is sure to split opinions.

F1 chiefs are considering a big change in 2026 by looking to introduce active aerodynamics. 

When it was initially hinted at, the reasoning was for better fuel efficiency in the cars which would coincide with the synthetic fuel that is also being introduced for the 2026 season. However, there are now talks of active aero being used as a way to make for better viewer experience by it hindering the race leader to make it a more dramatic race.

Ross Brawn, who has just confirmed his retirement as F1's managing director of motorsport, has explained that using active aero as a way of reducing the downforce of race leaders so they cannot have such a big gap behind them is being considered.

Brawn said in an interview with Autosport magazine:

“One of the big things about the 2026 car is whether we have active aerodynamics. I think that’s an efficiency step which is very appealing.

“It’s still got to be sorted to see how that can be done, and if it can be done safely and predictably. But, active aerodynamics, we semi have them at the moment with DRS, as DRS is active aerodynamics.

“But can you do something much more significant?

Brawn continued:

“If you have active aerodynamics, then of course you could affect the car in front. You could have a proximity [that] once you get within a certain degree, the car in front loses a little bit of downforce and you gain a little bit of downforce. There’s tricks you can play with that. It becomes an opportunity.

“I’m not saying we would do that, but it becomes an opportunity. So, the 2026 car is lessons learned from what we have now and I think we’ll incorporate some form of active aerodynamics.”

Brawn added that a team within the FIA will be looking further into this, including Jason Sommerville who is the head of aerodynamics and has just moved from F1 to the FIA. Brawn said:

“We concluded in the end that was better placed under the FIA, because they would have total access to data. There’d be no confidentially concerns. Not that there were, but now we’re in the implementation phase, Jason and his people need to see real car data. And within the FIA they can do that.

“They’re very committed to raceability. I sometimes get a text… like in the sprint in Brazil, Jason texted me [saying]: ‘Fantastic race, really pleased to see the cars racing so well,’ and this sort of stuff. So, they’re passionate about making sure we have raceable cars now. They’ve seen the light.”

Active aero is sure to split opinions from teams, drivers, and fans so it will be interesting to see if this does become a reality in 2026.

