F1 News: Adrian Newey Gives Update On Future After Red Bull Exit
Adrian Newey recently spoke about his career prospects following his forthcoming departure from Red Bull Racing in early 2025. Newey, known for his insane skill in designing race cars, has left the motorsport community excited about his next move.
At the heart of his current commitments is the RB17 project, which was showcased at Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend. Yet, as his exit approaches, Newey has shared his reflections on a career that has been nothing short of legendary. He explained to Formula One:
"From the age of 10 or 11, I always wanted to be a designer in motor racing, and I’ve managed to achieve that, so everything else is a bonus really.
"My passion has always been trying to add performance to cars, to race cars, so the rest is, of course, part of it, but it’s not what wakes me up and motivates me."
Despite the looming end of his tenure at Red Bull, Newey remains undecided about his direct path forward. While not expressly mentioning retirement, he does anticipate taking some well-deserved time off. He continued:
"At the same time, [I can] also take a bit of holiday time. I’ve been kind of in the business pretty much non-stop for a long time now, so having a little bit of a break is nice!"
Interestingly, Newey is somewhat detached from the media landscape that frequently discusses his career and future. He admitted, "Amanda, my wife, kind of follows it and gives me a rough update."
The Formula One world continues to watch closely as one of its most influential figures contemplates his next steps.