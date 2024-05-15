F1 News: Alex Albon Announces Long-Term Contract Extension
After several days of not knowing whether Alex Albon would be staying at the Williams F1 team beyond his contract, the Thai-British driver has confirmed that he will be staying with the Grove outfit with a long-term deal.
The 28-year-old has been impressive behind the wheel of the Williams machinery since moving to the team at the start of the 2022, and has been pivotal alongside James Vowles in the improvements seen throughout the ground effect era.
"I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people. It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid," Albon said.
“This is a long-term project that I really believe in and want to play a key role in which is why I have signed a multi-year contract."- Alex Albon
"The journey will take time but I am confident we are building the right team to move forward and achieve great things in the years to come.”
While the length of the contract hasn't been released, the Williams team is extremely happy to be maintaining his top-tier driver into the new regulations, beginning in 2026.
"We can today announce that Alex Albon has committed his long-term future to Williams Racing. The Thai driver has signed a multi-year contract extension which takes the partnership into the new era of Formula 1 regulations and demonstrates a shared belief in the upward trajectory of the team," the team announced in a press release.
"Since joining Williams Racing, Alex Albon has showcased exceptional determination and dedication both on and off the track. His performance since he joined ahead of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship has been integral to the team's progress and success.
"His efforts significantly contributed to the team’s best championship finishing position since 2017 of seventh last year. The extended relationship underscores Williams Racing's commitment to building a competitive team capable of challenging for podiums and championships in Formula 1."