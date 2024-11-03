F1 News: Alex Albon Is Officially Out Of The Sao Paulo GP After Massive Qualifying Crash
Williams has confirmed that Alex Albon will not take part in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after suffering a massive crash in Q3 of the wet qualifying session in Brazil. The crash marked a second setback for the Grove Outfit, as interim driver Franco Colapinto also crashed in Q1.
Albon's crash was the most severe incident in qualifying. With just four minutes left in the top-10 shootout, the Williams driver, sitting second on the timesheets, lost control on the high-speed approach into Turn 1, clipping the edge of the track. This sent him crashing off the Interlagos circuit and into a barrier, heavily damaging the rear of his car.
Williams team principal James Vowles commented to Sky F1 during the broadcast:
“It’s a heartbreaking day for the team.
"We’re here to go racing and nobody wants to be in this situation. The most important point is that all the drivers who had incidents in Qualifying are okay, including Alex and Franco.
"Despite the best efforts of our hard-working, talented and resilient team, there simply was not enough time to repair Alex’s car in time for the Grand Prix.
"It’s a bitter pill to swallow at the end of a tough triple-header, especially when both drivers showed tremendous pace this morning.
"We will focus on maximising this afternoon with Franco and putting on a show for the incredible fans here in Brazil.”
The team also posted following update:
"In Qualifying earlier this morning, ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix, Williams Racing sustained significant accident damage to both cars following incidents in the inclement weather conditions.
"Unfortunately, after assessing the extensive damage sustained to Alex Albon’s car, the required repairs could not be completed in the short window of time between Qualifying and the Race. The team is therefore forced to withdraw Alex’s car for the remainder of the Grand Prix.
"Franco Colapinto will compete in this afternoon’s Grand Prix."
Albon and Colapinto’s crashes were among multiple incidents that triggered red flags during a challenging qualifying session in Brazil, where tricky conditions prompted rescheduling. Struggling for traction, several drivers faced difficulties, including Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, whose Q2 crash added to the disruptions with another red flag.
The qualifying session proved disastrous for Aston Martin, with both AMR24s eliminated. Fernando Alonso lost control and crashed into the barriers in Q3 while pushing for the pole. Earlier, teammate Lance Stroll’s Q2 exit brought out red flags, disrupting Max Verstappen's lap and ultimately leading to his elimination. Verstappen’s qualifying struggles, combined with a five-place grid penalty for a Virtual Safety Car violation in the São Paulo sprint, mean he’ll start from P17. However, Verstappen seemed frustrated about the delay in bringing out the red flags.