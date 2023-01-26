Skip to main content

F1 News: Alex Albon Shares Photos Of Car And Girlfriend Sparking Porsche-Williams Rumours Once Again

The Williams driver has teased fans with latest social media post.

Williams driver Alex Albon has sparked more speculation with the latest photos he has shared of him and his girlfriend, Lily Muni He.

The beautiful photos show the pair taking a Singer 911 out for a drive in Los Angeles and fans were quick to make a connection between Williams and Porsche. Albon wrote to Instagram:

"Sunset drives with my girl …. and Lily"

The retro sports car is a reimagined version of the Porsche 911 is in Bahama Yellow and Geyser Grey and looks to be from the Porsche Experience Center, Los Angeles. 

With recent rumours of Porsche and Williams joining forces in some way, the post sparked further speculation with the fans. One fan commented:

"Porsche F1 team with Albon confirmed!"

Another Instagram user wrote:

"Alex working on that Porsche-Williams deal"

Someone else commented:

"Hmmm, Williams driver in a Porsche...... wonder what that means"

SI202110010240

The rumours started when the Porsche Formula E Instagram account changed to Porsche Motorsport with a sneak peek video that looked like it included a distorted side profile of Williams Racing founder, Frank Williams.

A spokesperson for Williams shot the rumours that Porsche were buying Williams, stating:

“The rumours that Williams Racing is up for sale are inaccurate.

“We are open to any discussions regarding the supply of engines with manufacturers from 2026 when the new engine regulations come in.

However, many fans are still hopeful for a collaboration between the two companies. No announcements have been made to confirm a partnership in any other capacity.

Albon will be driving alongside American driver Logan Sargeant, who is heading into his rookie season, in 2023. The F1 season will be starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3rd - 5th March. 

