F1 News: Alex Albon Speaks Out On 2025 As He Drops Teammate Hint
Williams F1 driver Alex Albon has hinted at the possibility of teaming up with a seasoned racer in the 2025 season, seemingly putting down rumors of the British team signing a junior driver such as Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
With the 2025 season on the horizon, Albon has expressed his openness to various possibilities regarding his teammate. He commented to the media, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
“I mean, truthfully, on my side, I’m not so opinionated or fazed about who my team-mate is. In terms of experience and general developing of the team, of course it would be beneficial. We’re on this long journey, on this long project.
“We need feedback and, of course, I look at myself back from my Red Bull days. When I joined Williams, there were a lot of things I could bring to the table, which I felt was helping my feedback, but also the performance of the car.
"To be honest with you, there are so many names on the list. Whoever it may be, I think it would be a driver with experience that would come in. In that case, it’s not really my state, but it would be important for us, especially if we want to be fighting for the midfield in the next few years.”
The Williams team, under the leadership of James Vowles, is currently in talks with Carlos Sainz to replace Logan Sargeant, amongst others. When asked about his relationship with the Spanish driver, Albon responded:
“As good as it is with everyone else. There’s no differences.
“We were in the lounge together [in Montreal], but there were a lot of drivers in the lounge together.”
Another driver who has been linked to the Williams seat is Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas who worked with Vowles at Mercedes.