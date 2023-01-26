F1 News: Alfa Romeo Appoints "Team Representative" For 2023 Season

The team brings on Alessandro Alumni Bravi to be their representative as they head into the 2023 season.

Only days ahead of the first car reveal of the 2023 F1 season, Alfa Romeo has confirmed a "team representative". Alessandro Alumni Bravi will take on the appointment.

Bravi will be representing the team during race weekends while also managing the technical and operation departments under the watching eye of CEO Andreas Seidl. With experience as managing director of the Sauber Group, the Italian will hopefully bring the team together for an important year of racing.

While the team technically is still without a team principal, Bravi is hoping to fulfil his commitments to the team:

“I want to thank Andreas and our shareholders for their trust, and I want to reiterate my commitment to giving my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way. "It is a huge privilege to keep working with a group of incredible people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group: what they gave me in this time will enable me to fulfil this task and represent the team according to our shared vision and our objectives. "I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us. "I approach this task with humility, knowing I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the belief we have everything we need for a successful future.”

With Bravi taking place at the forefront of the team, Seidl will become more of a backseat driver as he trusts the Italian with the team's chemistry:

“I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of team representative, in addition to his existing duties of managing director of the group. "His vast experience in motorsport has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression. "Alessandro representing the team during the Formula 1 championship will allow me to focus on growing the group and preparing for the challenges and opportunities that await us. "I thank Alessandro for his belief in our vision and I welcome him to this additional position: "I am convinced this is another valuable addition to what is without any doubt a very strong team, from the drivers to the management team, to each one of our employees, capable of building on last year’s success and creating a bright future for Sauber.”

Sauber will be looking to improve on their pretty sub-standard 2022 performance this year with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu returning to their seats.