Skip to main content
F1 News: Alfa Romeo reveal aims to close the gap to McLaren and Alpine

F1 News: Alfa Romeo reveal aims to close the gap to McLaren and Alpine

Alfa Romeo hopes to climb the field.

Alfa Romeo hopes to climb the field.

Alfa Romeo is working to consolidate its impressive 2022 campaign and make further strides to overtake its midfield rivals next season.

The Swiss-based team was one of the surprises at the start of the year, establishing itself as a consistent contender for points finished. 

As the season progressed, Alfa Romeo struggled to keep up with the mid-season development of its rivals and slowly slipped down the constructors' standings. 

Xevi Pujolar, Alfa Romeo's Head of Trackside Engineering, has explained the team's aims for next year. 

There are question marks about whether the team has the resources and necessary investment in challenging other teams in the midfield.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With that said, as quoted by racingnews365, Pujolar is hopeful Alfa Romeo can make further progression:

"What we achieved by having more margin to Aston Martin, but still to be the level of Alpine or McLaren, we will need one more step.

bottas pit exit

"And that's what we will be working on next year.

"Now we are consolidating this P6 and looking to make one step more. There was a few years where our performance was good in the last few races."

Alfa Romeo has reasons to be optimistic, having already established a reasonable foundation for the new regulations. 

The team also enjoys some of the better and more up-to-date simulator equipment on the grid, which gives them the potential to progress. 

SI202211130437_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Alfa Romeo reveal aims to close the gap to McLaren and Alpine

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202208280798_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

This is what F1 Drivers Think About Sprint Races As 2023 Venues Confirmed

By Lydia Mee
M295807
News

Mercedes F1 News: This Is Why Toto Wolff Didn't Take Red Bull To Court Over 2021 Abu Dhabi

By Lydia Mee
M343189
News

F1 News: Mercedes Knew They Were in Trouble From the Start of 2021 Season

By Lydia Mee
M345844
News

F1 News: Mercedes Engineering Director Reflects On not Copying Red Bull Design

By Lydia Mee
SI202207100487_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (4)
News

F1 World Reacts to new Sprint Races Confirmed for 2023

By Lydia Mee
SI202007310321
News

F1 News: Silverstone Changes Bring Fans Closer to the Track

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19281982_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Talks Mercedes Relationship - "It Would Have Been Fun to Race with Lewis"

By Ryan Menzie