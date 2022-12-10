F1 News: Alfa Romeo reveal aims to close the gap to McLaren and Alpine

Alfa Romeo is working to consolidate its impressive 2022 campaign and make further strides to overtake its midfield rivals next season.

The Swiss-based team was one of the surprises at the start of the year, establishing itself as a consistent contender for points finished.

As the season progressed, Alfa Romeo struggled to keep up with the mid-season development of its rivals and slowly slipped down the constructors' standings.

Xevi Pujolar, Alfa Romeo's Head of Trackside Engineering, has explained the team's aims for next year.

There are question marks about whether the team has the resources and necessary investment in challenging other teams in the midfield.

With that said, as quoted by racingnews365, Pujolar is hopeful Alfa Romeo can make further progression:

"What we achieved by having more margin to Aston Martin, but still to be the level of Alpine or McLaren, we will need one more step.

"And that's what we will be working on next year.

"Now we are consolidating this P6 and looking to make one step more. There was a few years where our performance was good in the last few races."



Alfa Romeo has reasons to be optimistic, having already established a reasonable foundation for the new regulations.

The team also enjoys some of the better and more up-to-date simulator equipment on the grid, which gives them the potential to progress.