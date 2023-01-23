F1 News: Alfa Romeo Reveals Car Release Date Ahead of 2023 Season

The C43 will be revealed in Zurich in early February.

Alfa Romeo has confirmed their F1 car release date making them the ninth team to do this in 2023.

The Sauber team will release their car, named the C43, at a Zurich event on February 7th for their drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas who return to the grid for the 2023 season. Both drivers found the 2022 season difficult with Bottas taking home 49 points and Guanyu collecting 55.

2022 team principal Fred Vasseur left the team to go to Ferrari, and his replacement will soon be revealed as McLaren's Andreas Seidl takes over as CEO. Of course, his priority is to find the team a principal to take them to victory.

Haas is the only team yet to confirm their car release date now, but we're sure F1 fans won't have long to wait.