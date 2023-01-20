Alfa Romeo have squashed rumours that they have parted ways with their co-title partner Orlen and reserve driver Robert Kubica.

The rumour started when the Polish company was removed from the teams partner list, which led people to believe they had parted ways with the company as well as Kubica who was brought on as part of the mutli-year contract.

However, the team have now put Orlen back onto the partner list. Fans are still confused, though, as the team had extended the contract with the company for a year which would have expired at the end of 2022 and no announcements of a further extension have been made.

The Decal Spotters Twitter page revealed the news that Orlen had returned to the partner list. They wrote:

"ORLEN has been re-added to their list of partners. Alfa Romeo announced a one-year contract extension with ORLEN for 2022 at the end of 2021."

The partnership started in 2020 and team principal at the time explained in a statement: