F1 News: Alfa Romeo Squashes Rumours Of Separation With Co-Title Sponsor And Reserve Driver
Alfa Romeo have squashed rumours that they have parted ways with their co-title partner Orlen and reserve driver Robert Kubica.
The rumour started when the Polish company was removed from the teams partner list, which led people to believe they had parted ways with the company as well as Kubica who was brought on as part of the mutli-year contract.
However, the team have now put Orlen back onto the partner list. Fans are still confused, though, as the team had extended the contract with the company for a year which would have expired at the end of 2022 and no announcements of a further extension have been made.
Read More
The Decal Spotters Twitter page revealed the news that Orlen had returned to the partner list. They wrote:
"ORLEN has been re-added to their list of partners. Alfa Romeo announced a one-year contract extension with ORLEN for 2022 at the end of 2021."
The partnership started in 2020 and team principal at the time explained in a statement:
"The exciting new partnership with PKN ORLEN is a statement of intent for both parties. It is proof of the ambition of our common project and of our desire to compete at the very top of Formula One. PKN ORLEN support for excellence finds a perfect partner in our team. We are also delighted to welcome Robert back home and we cannot wait to start working with him. He is a driver that needs no introduction: one of the most brilliant in his generation and one who displayed the true meaning of human determination in his fight to return to racing after his rallying accident. His feedback will be invaluable as we continue to push our team towards the front of the grid.
“The partnership between PKN ORLEN and Alfa Romeo Racing, together with the remarkable and never-ending support of Alfa Romeo, means we can create a valuable platform not only for the global promotion of our brands but also for Formula One and all automotive fans. We are looking forward to years of success together.”