F1 News: Alonso's Strong Message To Aston Martin After 'Frustrating' Spanish GP - 'Talk Less, Deliver More'
In the aftermath of a challenging Spanish Grand Prix where he finished a disappointing 12th, Fernando Alonso did not mince words about the performance issues plaguing Aston Martin. The two-time World Champion's critique was both sharp and clear: the team needs to shift from talking to delivering.
The Spanish driver explained to the media, as quoted by Autosport:
"I am a little bit disappointed because we didn't score any point. We deserved not to score any point because we didn't have the pace the whole weekend.
"In the race, it was extremely difficult. When you slide so much in the corners, also you kill the tyres. So you have two problems. You don't have the pace, plus you have a lot of degradation. So all in all, it has been a very long race for us. We need to get better for us."
Alonso highlighted technical deficiencies such as excessive tire degradation and poor car handling in cornering, which he linked to a significant lack of downforce in their AMR24 car. He continued:
"It is frustrating but there's nothing you can do now so you start thinking in Austria immediately when you see the chequered flag and what you can do differently.
"But I think it's gonna be painful as well because it has some characteristics of Barcelona, with the long corners.
"It's going to be another tough weekend, also in Silverstone, arguably. We cannot get too frustrated. It's time to work harder, to talk less, to deliver more. It's what we want to do."
The Spaniard was also critical of the team's development approach, noting that despite numerous upgrades, tangible improvements on the track were absent.
"I'm looking forward, but we've been upgrading the car a lot and we didn't deliver the results.
"So now it's also a matter of whatever we bring to the track, it does deliver what we expect and we start getting better and better. So as I said, we need to work hard, get better every race, but without too much talking or promising."