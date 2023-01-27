Skip to main content

F1 News: AlphaTauri Steals New Principal Partner From Alfa Romeo In Mulit-Year Deal

The team have partnered up with Alfa Romeo's former title sponsor.

AlphaTauri have revealed their new principal partnership with Orlen in a multi-year deal. 

This comes after Orlen's title sponsorship deal came to an end with Alfa Romeo at the end of 2022. The AlphaTauri announced the news of their new partnership with the Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer on their social media. The team wrote:

"all in with ORLEN excited to welcome @pkn_orlen as our new Principal Partner!"

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost has made the following statement about the new partnership. He said:

“I’m pleased to be starting the 2023 season with such positive news for the team. ORLEN are one of the leading oil and gas companies in Central Europe and this partnership will allow them to further increase their brand awareness, through the global platforms we offer as a team. I’m looking forward to seeing their logo featured on our new car at the launch in New York City next month and also how this partnership progresses over the coming years.”

USATSI_19277987_168396005_lowres

CEO of PKN Orlen, Daniel Obajtek, has also made a statement about the new partnership. He explained:

“ORLEN Group is Central Europe’s most significant multi-utility concern, serving more than 100 million customers. Global brand recognition is essential to achieve our strategic goals. Nearly half of the Group’s revenues come from sales abroad. That is why we consistently focus on sport sponsorship, a cornerstone of our presence in the most prestigious racing series. With Formula 1’s exposure, we reach hundreds of millions of fans worldwide and have built a consistent marketing strategy in Poland and abroad for years. We will continue to leverage the vast potential of the sport with our new cooperation with Scuderia AlphaTauri.”

Some fans have already been speculating if this might mean we see some red and white in the teams livery, which will be revealed as part of their car launch on 11th February.

