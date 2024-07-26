F1 News: Alpine Announce Bruno Famin Will Step Down As Team Principal In Another Staff Change
Alpine F1 has announced that Bruno Famin will step down as Team Principal at the end of August. Famin, who took the helm after Otmar Szafnauer left after the Belgian Grand Prix last year, will transition to a new role within the Alpine organization as Vice-President of motorsport projects.
Famin’s tenure as Team Principal was marked by a tumultuous year for Alpine, with the team struggling to deliver performance from their 2024 car. This season, the French team finds themselves grappling with significant challenges, placing them towards the rear of the pack in the Constructors Championship.
The announcement of Famin's departure and impending role change also coincides with Alpine's shift in engine partnerships. Looking ahead to the 2026 Formula 1 power-unit regulations, Alpine is reportedly considering a pivot away from their current Renault works unit and potentially partnering with Mercedes. This move could be a strategic advantage for Alpine, especially as Mercedes will end its engine supply to Aston Martin at the end of 2025.
Alpine has confirmed that the search for a new Team Principal is underway and an announcement is expected shortly.
Pierre Gasly signed a contract extension with the team for next year and the seat next to him is yet to be confirmed. However, it is rumored to be between Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan or Mercedes reserve and Alpine World Endurance Championship driver, Mick Schumacher. Another recent change for the team was the return of Flavio Briatore, who has joined the team in a consultancy role.