F1 News: Alpine Announces New Team Principal - Second Youngest In Formula 1 History
The Alpine F1 team has announced Oliver Oakes as its new team principal, who will take charge of his new role after the summer break. The 36-year-old Briton will become the second-youngest team principal in F1 history., behind Christian Horner.
Oakes, who replaces Bruno Famin, will report to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo after taking charge of his role. Coming from a racing background, the Briton is a 2005 world karting champion and a former racing driver. He founded Hitech Grand Prix in 2015, a team in the single-seater category that has been winning constantly for almost a decade.
Speaking about Oakes' hiring as Alpine's team principal, Luca de Meo said in a statement:
“It is a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team and for him to become one of the youngest Team Principals that this sport has ever seen. This team is being built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment in a senior role. We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and realizing that mindset across the entire team.”
Flavio Briatore, who recently joined Alpine as the new executive advisor, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Oakes. He said in a statement:
“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Oli Oakes for our Formula 1 project. Oli is highly talented with a great record of leadership and success in racing. His move into this role is a great example of the strength and belief we have in our team and by young, upcoming people, and I’m excited to work closely with him with a joint focus on moving up the grid and winning races.”
Oakes expressed gratitude to Luca and Briatore for the opportunity to lead Alpine in the premier class. He said in a statement:
“I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for this opportunity to lead BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness. The team has talented people and excellent resources at its core, and I am confident that we can accomplish a great deal together during the remainder of this season and the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break.”