F1 News: Alpine ask Gasly to "be more careful" amidst potential race ban

Alpine hopes Pierre Gasly can avoid any incidents in the final two rounds of the season, as two more penalty points will result in Gasly receiving a race ban.

The 26-year-old is currently on ten penalty points, meaning that two more will result in a total of twelve points, resulting in an automatic race ban.

It gets worse for the Frenchman, who will not have any of these penalty points removed until the seventh round of the 2023 season in Imola (May).

This means Gasly can only afford one penalty point in the next nine race weekends. Any more than this, and he will be forced to watch from the sidelines and serve a race ban.

Gasly might feel that his penalty points tally is unfair, considering the nature of some of the incidents that resulted in his penalisation.

Of his ten penalty points, Gasly has received half of them since the Japanese GP - where he was at the centre of the controversy regarding a tractor being on track whilst cars were on track.

He was awarded two penalty points for speeding under red flag conditions before receiving an additional two points for falling back to over ten car lengths behind the Safety Car.

Another penalty point in Mexico for leaving the track and gaining an advantage means that the 26-year-old is treading on thin ice as he approaches his final races with AlphaTauri.

With Gasly just two race weekends away from making the jump to Alpine, he will be desperate to avoid a race ban in his first races for the French outfit.

As quoted by gpfans, Otmar Szafnauer explained that Gasly has "to be a little bit more careful" in upcoming rounds to avoid a potentially catastrophic start to his time at Alpine.

This tricky situation means the next few rounds will be crucial to navigate for Gasly.