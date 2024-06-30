F1 News: Alpine Chief Admits Carlos Sainz Focus To Replace Esteban Ocon
Questions have been swirling around the future of Carlos Sainz after his fate was sealed at Ferrari. 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton confirmed his exit from Mercedes to move to the Imola team, and this has left the Spaniard with no confirmed seat for 2025. Alpine, looking for a driver to replace the outgoing Esteban Ocon for next year, has doubled down on their interest in the driver.
Sainz has three options to maintain a place in F1. Williams and Sauber/Audim and more recently, Alpine. Talking to F1, team principal Bruno Famine offered his thoughts:
“We are working on it. We take our time. We are in no hurry. We take the decision when we need to take the decision.
“We have no pressure on deciding quickly for the second driver. We are very comfortable, as anyway, we have our Academy drivers, who are good drivers.
“We have no stress at all. The second one will come in due time.”
The Enstone outfit has renewed their ties with Pierre Gasly, but the door is potentially wide open for their reserve driver, Jack Doohan who is paving his way to success in Formula 2, mirroring his father's success in motorbike racing. And possibly even Mick Schumacher, who is racing for the brand in Endurance Racing. The latter of which also brings a host of Formula 1 experience and of course, a legendary name.
But, alas, F1 is an ever-changing beast, and now the likes of Valtteri Bottas and even Zhou Guanyu are up for the seat as their partnership with Sauber are coming to an end at the close of the season. But with a seat now open, Carlos Sainz looks like a good choice, with Famin admitting he is a "prime target" with an improved offer on the table.
“We have a plan,” Famin promises. “That’s why we have no stress about our second seat.”
Merely a week ago, the young Schumacher took to the wheel of Alpine's 2022 contender, the A522, for a testing session n a current-regulation machine. He did this alongside Jack Doohan, highlighting the significant choice Apine have ahead of them.
A statement from the team hammers home how important this was:
"As part of our TPC (testing of previous cars) program, we will test Reserve Driver Jack Doohan, in line with his 2024 schedule, as well as Mick Schumacher as part of his Alpine Endurance project next week at Circuit Paul Ricard. We look forward to continuing to use our Race Support option and the A522 Formula 1 car during our TPC program.”
As the dust settles at Alpine after the confirmation of Ocon's exit, their focus now moves to who will bear the torch of the future of the team alongside their storied Frenchman. With several drivers in contention, the fans of the sport will be watching in anticipation for what comes next.