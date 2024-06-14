F1 News: Alpine Chief Responds To Favoritism Accusations Ahead Of Esteban Ocon Exit
In the wake of allegations of favoritism within the Alpine Formula 1 team, Team Principal Bruno Famin has issued a strong reassurance that departing driver Esteban Ocon will continue to receive equal treatment throughout the 2024 season. The controversy gained momentum after a contentious incident at the Canadian Grand Prix, where Ocon, slated to leave Alpine at the season's end, felt slighted during a decision that favored his teammate Pierre Gasly.
The discord surfaced publicly when Ocon surrendered ninth place to Gasly to chase another driver on the track, with the understanding that he would regain his position if unsuccessful. When this swap did not occur as anticipated, Ocon's frustration was palpable, increasing tensions already reportedly simmering from a collision between the two drivers at the earlier Monaco Grand Prix.
In his response to the situation, Famin confirmed the team's commitment to fairness, stating to Autosport, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
“It has been sorted, but we had 16 and we now 15 races to go now.
“I think Esteban can count on all the team to help him to get the best result, because Esteban having the best result is helping the team having the best possible result.
“And we count on Esteban to bring everything he can bring to the team.
“I say it like that, but I should not – because Esteban is part of the team.
“The team is everybody within the team: driver, mechanic, engineer – everybody has to bring his own to make the best possible result for the team. And the driver is part of the team.”
He continued:
“We will not put aside Esteban at all,” he said. “He will have exactly the same condition as Pierre. They are on the same level, same status.
“We know they are very close in terms of the performance, and it won’t be good to do something different for anybody. Again, it’s team interest: Alpine interest first.”
It has not yet been confirmed who will be replacing Ocon at Alpine for 2025, however, it is widely anticipated that it will either be reserve driver Jack Doohan or Mercedes reserve and Alpine World Endurance Championship driver Mick Schumacher.