F1 News: Alpine Chief Teases Ocon Replacement - 'We Are Preparing Him'
Alpine F1 Team's lineup for the 2025 season is becoming clearer, particularly regarding who might fill Esteban Ocon's soon-to-be-vacant seat. Alpine has confirmed that Jack Doohan, currently serving as a reserve driver, is a primary contender for this coveted role, following Ocon’s contract coming to an end after the upcoming season. Bruno Famin, Alpine’s chief, in a discussion on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast, confidently highlighted the preparation behind Doohan's potential promotion.
“I think he's an option, for sure. Jack is an option. We are preparing him,” Famin said. "He was testing in Zandvoort some time ago and he has quite a heavy testing program. We are happy with that and let's see how he develops." This substantial investment in Doohan's development underscores his significant potential to step up as a full-time driver for Alpine in Ocon's place. “He's one possibility among others, but he's one possibility, for sure.”
Jack Doohan's recent performance during the Formula 1 mandatory rookie practice sessions further solidified his position as a promising future talent for Alpine. At the Canadian Grand Prix, Doohan experienced a challenging FP1, constrained severely by poor weather. Despite completing only three laps, Doohan provided valuable insights.
“It was not the most exciting FP1 session for me, with limited running due to the weather conditions. With the forecast for the remainder of the weekend also looking uncertain, it was important to save tyres and keep some sets back in case the rain remains.”
During this restricted FP1 session, Doohan managed an installation lap with wet tires and a brief outing with soft tires towards the session's end. He noted the importance of these limited exercises.
“We were able to get an installation lap in with the wet tire and make sure the car was running fine.” He added, “Then when the track was drying towards the end, we finished off with an out lap on the soft tire and conducted a practice start.”
Despite the hurdles posed by the weather, the Australian remained optimistic about the data gathered. “We still managed to gather some useful data. In the end, the weather is outside of our control, but we made the most of what we could given the conditions.”
Ocon will part ways with the Enstone squad following a tumultuous incident at the Monaco Grand Prix. The Frenchman, whose car collided dramatically with teammate Pierre Gasly's during the event's first lap, leading to severe damage on both vehicles, has been with Alpine for five seasons. However, this partnership is set to conclude by year-end, marking the end of an 5-year era for the French driver within the team.
But the roots of Ocon's departure extend beyond the chaos at the principality. Despite the wreck's apparent effect, he clarified that his exit had been under discussion for some time.
"We've been talking with the team for several months," Ocon stated. "It's the kind of team that is not taking decisions on just a single race.
"We've agreed mutually to come to an end, basically at the end of the contract. I've spent five years inside this team five years in terms of Formula One world is a long time. Finish the collaboration on the high."