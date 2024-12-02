F1 News: Alpine Confirms Esteban Ocon Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Replacement
The Alpine F1 team has confirmed that its 2025 driver Jack Doohan will replace Esteban Ocon in the Abu Dhabi season finale this weekend. The official announcement followed speculation after the race in Qatar, which now marks Ocon's final race with Alpine.
The race at the Lusail International Circuit ended early for Ocon after a first-lap collision with Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg. This incident, a disappointing turn in an otherwise solid season, may have influenced Alpine’s decision to replace him with Doohan for the season finale.
Ocon will race for Haas next year alongside rookie Oliver Bearman. An official announcement from Alpine stated:
"BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that Reserve Driver Jack Doohan will race in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in place of Esteban Ocon. The change allows Esteban to be released to Haas to drive in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.
"Jack, who has already been announced as an official driver for the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly, will race with the #61 as his registered Reserve Driver number and will also participate in the end-of-season test for the team at the Yas Marina Circuit.
"The team would like to thank Esteban for his time at the team and he will remain part of the team’s history achieving the first win for Alpine in Formula 1. We wish Esteban the best for the future."
Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes shared after the Qatar GP that prior discussions with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff were necessary before relieving Esteban Ocon of his duties, as Ocon was still contracted to Mercedes. He explained:
"It’s obviously slightly complex because, as much as he is ours, he’s obviously contractually a Mercedes junior as well, and obviously he’d like to be released early as well.”
Oakes added that the decision for Doohan's early arrival "suits everybody." He said:
“I think it comes from all sides really. I guess you could say it’s good to get Jack in early, I think you could say from Esteban’s side it’s good to move on early.
“I think it suits everybody, so I think the discussion was quite natural really, and I think Esteban’s been a big part of this team as well and from both sides it suits each other.”
When asked if factors such as outbursts from Ocon played a role in his early exit, Oakes replied:
“No, I think you could say that has a part to play, but I think really the bigger part is sort of a natural evolution really of he’s moving on, does it suit both of us to do that just a bit earlier for the last round or not?
“From the other side it’s also [that] you could look at it as it’s advantageous to get Jack in the team working with everybody and get those butterflies gone now rather than next year in Australia.”