F1 News: Alpine Confirms First 2025 Driver In Multi-Year Contract Announcement
Alpine has announced a multi-year extension with Pierre Gasly, confirming his role within the team for 2025 and beyond. Since joining Alpine at the start of the previous season, Gasly has accrued a notable 67 points and showcased his mettle with impressive finishes such as third place at the 2023 Belgian GP Sprint and the Dutch Grand Prix.
The French driver shared his enthusiasm about the continuation of his journey with Alpine, stating in a press release from the team:
“I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision.
“I’ve been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the Team. While on-track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere.
“I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking. There is a lot of potential in this team’s personnel and resources. I’m excited for what is to come in the future and right now I’m focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances.”
The team's Principal, Bruno Famin, echoed this sentiment, praising Gasary's growth and potential:
“The extension of Pierre’s contract with the team is very pleasing. He is a driver with huge experience in Formula 1 and continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track.
“For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration. While this is important for our future, we do have to keep our eyes close to what is coming and that is focusing on improving our current package.
“We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things. We will take our time in deciding Pierre’s team-mate and we are excited with the options we have on the table.”
As Alpine looks forward, the team remains focused on solidifying their lineup and enhancing their competitive edge. Alongside confirming Gasly's spot, Alpine is pondering over potential candidates for his teammate. Possibilities include Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, although his decision is still pending, and internal talents such as reserve driver Jack Doohan, academy driver Viktor Martins, and Mercedes reserve and Alpine WEC driver Mick Schumacher. Notably, the experience of former F1 driver Valtteri Bottas is also under consideration.