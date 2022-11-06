F1 News: Alpine explains why risking reliability issues "was the right thing to do"

Alpine has suffered from a series of reliability issues throughout 2022, significantly impacting the team's efforts in the standings.

The French squad could have easily secured fourth place in the Constructors, but a series of reliability failures have cost Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon significant points.

Alonso has been especially affected in recent events, with the Spaniard suffering retirements in three of the last five races (Italy, Singapore, Mexico) whilst running comfortably in the points.

Alpine warned that reliability could be an issue before the year began, with the Enstone team emphasising that performance was the priority to start these regulations.

Formula 1's mid-season engine freeze prevents teams from improving their power units' performance but allows for reliability updates.

Aware of this regulation, Alpine made the conscious decision to focus on performance at the expense of consistency.

Whilst, in theory, this strategy has some logic, the Renault power unit is average at best.

It has proven capable of holding its own against rivals but is still far from challenging the best.

Considering Alpine's so-so performance, many would suggest its sacrifice of reliability has been in vain.

As quoted by motorsport.com, Alpine's Otmar Szafnauer has explained the team's thought process on engine development:

"At the beginning of the year, we set out... to err on the side of performance.

"Because the powertrain was going to be frozen, so we made a conscious decision to push performance and fix reliability issues as we got to them because the FIA allows that.

"So that was a conscious strategic decision. And now, when we face them [reliability issues], we can fix them...

"And we can do it over the winter. So strategically, I think it was the right thing to do."

2022 Champions Red Bull started the year with significant reliability issues themselves, but quickly managed to resolve them.

The same cannot be said for Alpine, whose reliability problems persist as different issues emerge throughout the season.

With the winter break approaching, Alpine must work diligently if they are to address their Achilles heel.