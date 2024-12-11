F1 News: Alpine Responds to Claims of Unfair Treatment After Ocon’s Sudden Exit
Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes has shared that Esteban Ocon is "welcome" to visit the team's Enstone facility for a proper farewell. This gesture comes after Ocon's abrupt exit ahead of the Abu Dhabi season finale, which left him without the chance to say goodbye to his team.
Ocon was reportedly presented with an option by Alpine that he could participate in the post-season test for Haas if he gave up his seat before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Eager to get an early start with his 2025 team, Ocon decided to forgo the final race with the team he had represented for four years.
Instead of Ocon, Alpine opted to field its 2025 driver, rookie Jack Doohan, for the final race of the season. This decision drew criticism, with the Enstone-based team accused of treating Ocon unfairly. While Alpine had not previously confirmed any farewell plans for Ocon, team principal Oakes has now clarified, following the conclusion of the 2024 season, that Ocon is welcome to visit the team’s facility for a proper send-off.
When questioned at Yas Marina about Ocon’s farewell, particularly in comparison to Valtteri Bottas, who received a guard of honor from Sauber, the team he is departing, Oakes acknowledged the situation and extended the invitation to Ocon. The Alpine team boss said:
“Yeah, Esteban can have a guard of honour, he’s got to come by. I’m actually serious.
“People say that [it wasn’t ideal], but I think it’s not really right. I think at the end of the day, he had an option, he chose to start with his new team earlier. That’s fine, I’m cool with that.
“We’ve been texting, and if I’m honest he’s welcome to come to Enstone, if he’d like, like everything was planned.
“I’ve also been really honest that he’s been a big part of the team, not just in previous years, but even in my short stint.
“I have a lot of admiration for him, but I think also we have to do what’s right for us. And getting Jack in the car earlier, it’s a big advantage when we look to next year.
“And really, the teams we’re fighting, they’ve all got rookies who have a bit of experience under their belt and, for me, it may seem a little bit harsh, but that isn’t the reason at all.”
The statements from Oakes arrive after Ocon posted a farewell note on X, where he admitted that his journey with Alpine wasn't ending the way he expected. He said:
"It has not been an easy year on track for the team and the second part of the season has been especially difficult. For various reasons. I do not regret a single thing knowing I gave it 100% every single session. Like I always have.
"To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able come see you in person and have a proper farewell.
"As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things. This is not how I wanted things to end.
"That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon. I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. MERCI THANK YOU."