F1 News: Alpine Reveals Las Vegas Grand Prix Special Livery
Alpine is set to debut an all-pink livery for the final triple header of the 2024 season, beginning with this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix. The striking design is a result of the team's ongoing partnership with title sponsor BWT, which has previously inspired similar pink liveries in past collaborations.
Founded in 1990, BWT has focused on providing top-quality water, becoming Europe’s leading innovator in water technology. Since becoming Alpine’s title sponsor in the 2022 season, BWT has played a key role in shaping the team’s identity. For the final races of 2024, the vibrant pink livery will extend to the drivers' race suits, creating a bold statement both on and off the track. The A524 F1 car will shine brightly under Las Vegas' iconic neon lights, ensuring it stands out from the competition.
With momentum from Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly's impressive second and third-place finishes at Interlagos, the team will be hoping the "pink power" can deliver even greater success on the Strip, perhaps even a shot at victory. That strong result also propelled Alpine from ninth to sixth in the constructors’ standings, providing a crucial morale boost as it heads into the final three races of the 2024 season.
This latest theme adds to Alpine's collection of special liveries for the season. The team showcased a Deadpool and Wolverine theme at the Belgian Grand Prix, while in Austin, the cars were adorned with an orange Indiana Jones-inspired livery. Speaking on the upcoming iconic street race, Esteban said in a statement:
"We are heading back to Las Vegas for the second year, and I am really looking forward to it. We had a great result there last season, going from 16th on the grid to fourth at the chequered flag. The circuit is incredible to drive with all the drivers going flat out for a high percentage of each lap. Driving through the heart of the city is like no other. There are night races under the lights and then there is a night race under the lights of Las Vegas. The aim will be to keep the momentum going from São Paulo and maximize the weekend to hold our P6 position in the championship."
Gasly added:
"It’s really exciting to be heading back to Las Vegas. The championship battle remains close for P6 and we want to hold on to our position so we need to make sure we execute everything in the best possible way. We’ve proved that we can qualify well and fight for points in the races and that’s our target in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
"It’ll be a challenge, but the team have been exceptional and I really think we can do it. Last year we qualified well in Las Vegas, but the race was difficult for my side of the garage especially with tyre management. The late start time for the sessions and the colder weather makes it a complicated event for tyre warmup which will be interesting again, but I must say, I had a lot of fun driving the circuit last year. I’m looking forward to more of the same this time and we have our eyes on another good performance."