F1 News: Alpine Set To Become Customer Team From 2026 With New Partnership Announced
The Alpine F1 team has confirmed that it will become a customer team in 2026 by purchasing power units and gearboxes from Mercedes. The report comes months after the Enstone outfit announced the closure of its 2026 power unit program at the Viry-Châtillon factory.
This year, Alpine's parent company, Renault, faced a dilemma over whether to continue manufacturing engines for its Formula 1 program amid escalating costs or shift to becoming a customer team. The discussions followed significant backlash from the 2026 engine staff at the Viry-Châtillon factory, who had invested considerable effort into developing the power unit, which was already yielding promising results.
On September 30, the board of Renault confirmed its decision to abandon the 2026 power unit program. Instead, the F1 engine facility will be transformed into Alpine Hypertech, an engineering hub dedicated to developing advanced technologies for future Renault and Alpine road cars.
Though Alpine was linked to talks with Mercedes, it also explored deals with other engine suppliers on the grid. The 2026 season will mark Formula 1's entry into a new era of regulations where the power units will be equally fueled by electric power and an internal combustion engine running on sustainable fuel. Announcing the decision to buy Mercedes PU's in the future, Alpine said in a statement:
“The multi-year agreement will see Mercedes-Benz supply Alpine with Power Units for the duration of the new regulations era, from 2026 until at least 2030.
“Alongside the Power Unit, Alpine will also be supplied with Mercedes gearboxes from the 2026 season.
“The team remains focused on performing in the strongest way possible in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.”
Alpine is currently undergoing a significant transformation to position itself for the upcoming era of regulations, especially as it works to improve its performance in the premier class of motorsport. The appointment of former team principal Flavio Briatore as executive advisor to Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo for the Formula One Division in May, along with the hiring of Oliver Oakes as team principal, are seen as crucial steps in steering the team toward future success.
Fortunately for Alpine, a double podium finish at Interlagos, with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly securing second and third place respectively, propelled the team from ninth to sixth in the Constructors' Championship by surpassing teams Haas and VCARB. The 33-point boost significantly enhances Alpine's chances of earning an additional $30 million in prize money by the end of the season.