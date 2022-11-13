Skip to main content
F1 News: Alpine takes strong points despite Alonso-Ocon team radio controversy.

F1 News: Alpine takes strong points despite Alonso-Ocon team radio controversy.

Alpine and Esteban Ocon squabbled in Brazil

Alpine and Esteban Ocon squabbled in Brazil

Alpine issued direct team orders to Ocon after the Brazilian GP in what was an extremely dramatic race.

The Frenchman was just ahead of teammate Fernando Alonso after the restart, with Fernando Alonso having stopped under the VSC for fresh tyres. 

Alonso had shown fantastic pace throughout the race and was on fresher soft tyres than his teammate. 

Alpine instructed Ocon not to fight his teammate, with the Enstone-based squad aware of the previous contact between the two drivers on Saturday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ocon resisted this idea initially, emphasising the importance of overtaking Vettel on the restart. 

His engineer then responded by explaining that overtaking Vettel was fine, but fighting with Alonso was not. 

BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_presente_le_Grand_Prix_du_Bresil_2022

Alonso was able to pass Ocon on the restart, with both drivers avoiding contact and finishing strong recovery drives at Interlagos. 

Alonso recovered to a phenomenal P5, whilst Esteban Ocon brought home more strong points in P8.

This result will be instrumental for Alpine, as the French squad establishes a comfortable lead over McLaren in the standings.

M277122
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff Elated With George Russell's First Race Win

By Lydia Mee
ALPINE_00001610_0182
News

F1 News: Alpine takes strong points despite Alonso-Ocon team radio controversy.

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M336271
News

F1 News: George Russell Speaks Out On His First Race Win - "I'm Speechless"

By Alex Harrington
SI202209040605_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen Refuses To Follow Red Bull Team Orders

By Lydia Mee
M331414
News

F1 News: George Russell Wins Brazilian Grand Prix With First Career Win

By Lydia Mee
micky schumacher
News

F1 News: Haas Slams Daniel Ricciardo For Kevin Magnussen Crash - "Saltiest Tweet..."

By Lydia Mee
Fhdowv5X0AE0kc1
News

F1 News: Ricciardo and Magnussen Crash Leaving Race Yellow-Flagged

By Alex Harrington
2022_Japanese_Grand_Prix_Friday_2 (1)
News

Fernando Alonso on Ocon - "He almost put me into the wall in Jeddah, Hungary and now here"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang