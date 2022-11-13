F1 News: Alpine takes strong points despite Alonso-Ocon team radio controversy.

Alpine issued direct team orders to Ocon after the Brazilian GP in what was an extremely dramatic race.

The Frenchman was just ahead of teammate Fernando Alonso after the restart, with Fernando Alonso having stopped under the VSC for fresh tyres.

Alonso had shown fantastic pace throughout the race and was on fresher soft tyres than his teammate.

Alpine instructed Ocon not to fight his teammate, with the Enstone-based squad aware of the previous contact between the two drivers on Saturday.

Ocon resisted this idea initially, emphasising the importance of overtaking Vettel on the restart.

His engineer then responded by explaining that overtaking Vettel was fine, but fighting with Alonso was not.

Alonso was able to pass Ocon on the restart, with both drivers avoiding contact and finishing strong recovery drives at Interlagos.

Alonso recovered to a phenomenal P5, whilst Esteban Ocon brought home more strong points in P8.

This result will be instrumental for Alpine, as the French squad establishes a comfortable lead over McLaren in the standings.