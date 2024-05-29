F1 News: Alpine to 'Review and Manage' Clash Between Ocon and Gasly as Tensions Rise
During the Monaco Grand Prix, a significant collision at Portier corner involving Alpine teammates Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly marked a dramatic moment in the race. The incident happened on the opening lap when Ocon attempted an aggressive overtaking move against his teammte, resulting in substantial damage to his car and a premature end to his race.
The crash has broad implications, not only affecting Alpine's potential championship points but also shining a light on the tension between the two drivers. This incident, particularly damaging given Ocon's contract is nearing its end, may influence his future with Alpine. Team Principal Bruno Famin at the time highlighted the gravity of the situation, promising a stringent review and hinting at possible severe consequences for Ocon's reckless behavior.
The collision unfolded as Ocon took the inside line at the tight Portier turn, a move fraught with risks given the narrow Monte Carlo track. His car collided with Gasly's, sending Ocon's vehicle airborne. Despite the setback, Gasly managed to finish 10th, earning a crucial single point for Alpine. Post-race, the stewards attributed full responsibility for the incident to Ocon, imposing a 5-place grid penalty on him for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.
Reflecting on the crash, the Frenchman admitted his error on social media, apologizing for his misjudgment that cost the team dearly, but Gasly was noticeable angered by what happened - a feeling that seems to be mirrored by the team's management, too.
Bruno Famin addressed the incident with clear displeasure: "Esteban's attack was completely out of line. It’s exactly what we didn’t want to see, and there will be consequences. As a team we will review and manage the incident between both cars behind closed doors. We must avoid situations that have the potential to compromise the team.”
Moving forward, Alpine plans a thorough internal review. This is what the team chief revealed in a press release following the race weekend:
“As a team we will review and manage the incident between both cars behind closed doors,” it read. “We must avoid situations that have the potential to compromise the team.
“Today’s result was largely defined by yesterday’s qualifying and, as a team, one point is how it has ended up.
“It’s a bittersweet feeling. We probably did not maximise yesterday’s qualifying but from where we ended Friday to where we have ended Sunday is clearly a positive outcome.”