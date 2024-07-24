F1 News: Alpine To Sport Striking Deadpool And Wolverine-Themed Livery For Belgian GP
The Alpine F1 team has revealed a striking Deadpool and Wolverine-themed livery for the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix, due to its links to team shareholder and celebrity Ryan Reynolds, who plays the role of Deadpool in the forthcoming superhero film.
The Enstone-based squad is hopeful that their new superhero-themed look will help them rebound from a challenging weekend in Hungary after drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon found themselves at the back of the grid due to a strategic misstep from the team, which led to them missing out on a crucial final lap in Q1.
However, only Ocon managed to finish the race in the 18th position, while Gasly, who started the race in the pitlane as a result of set-up and power unit element changes made to his A524 F1 car, was forced to retire from the race after encountering a suspected hydraulics issue.
Alpine sits 8th in the Constructors' Championship but further performance and strategic disruptions in the season could cause them to be overtaken by Williams in ninth, given the 5-point difference between both teams.
The Deadpool and Wolverine-themed livery will make both A524s stand out on the grid among other F1 cars, given the striking red and black contrast with an aggressive highlight of yellow claw marks that represent the two popular figures in the new movie.
Ryan Reynolds was part of a group of high-profile investors who invested €200 million in Alpine to enhance the team's progress in Formula 1. Deadpool & Wolverine premiered on July 22, 2024, at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 26, 2024.