F1 News: America's Logan Sargeant the favourite for 2023 Williams Drive

Logan Sargeant was one of many 'rookie' drivers to make their first F1 appearances in America's FP1 session, but there could be more good news in store for the youngster.

The 22-year-old has the most points of any rookie in Formula 2 this year, currently third in the drivers' standings.

Throughout the season, Sargeant's performances have cemented him as one of the most exciting talents on the market.

It is easily forgotten that Logan Sargeant was battling McLaren-bound Oscar Piastri for the Formula 3 Championship just two years ago, with a collision in the last race of the season denying the American the crown.

A lack of funding delayed Sargeant's promotion into Formula 2, but he has proven more than deserving of his place in the series.

Jost Capito - Williams CEO and team principal - teased in a Q&A on Friday that a decision on the team's 2023 driver lineup could be announced this Saturday.

Whilst Mick Schumacher has also been linked to the Williams seat, the consensus within the paddock is that Sargeant is the favourite to join the Grove-based team.

When considering Sargeant has just taken his first FP1 session on home soil - alongside Jost Capito's comments - the timing seems to suggest that his promotion is imminent.

The American's Super License situation could prove his biggest obstacle to F1, with the youngster still short of the minimum required to be eligible for a full-time seat next year.

However, Williams can still announce Sargeant's contract prematurely.

Similar situations have happened in the past, with Haas announcing Nikita Mazepin's contract at the end of 2020 before he reached the necessary threshold.

It would be a little odd for Williams to delay its announcement so long - seemingly waiting for the Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi - only to announce Sargeant's promotion from the academy anyway.

Regardless, all indications suggest Logan Sargeant could become the first American in F1 since Alexander Rossi.