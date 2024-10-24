F1 News: Andrea Stella Slams McLaren Rivals For Using 'Psychological Warfare'
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has accused rival teams of engaging in what he describes as "psychological warfare" amid the intense 2024 championship battle.
Stella's accusations have come after rival teams called for investigations into a potential 'Mini-DRS' system on the McLaren rear wing. Despite the distracting tactics allegedly employed by rivals, the Woking-based squad remains undeterred, with drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri proving formidable on the track. Both competitors are consistently in the hunt for pole positions and podium finishes, contributing to McLaren's formidable 40-point lead over Red Bull Racing in the Constructors' Championship.
The controversy first ignited after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri's victory prompted rival teams to demand an inspection of McLaren's rear wing. Suspicions were raised that a 'mini-DRS' effect might be providing McLaren with an unfair aerodynamic advantage, even when the DRS system was not activated. Stella, however, assured that McLaren adhered to all technical mandates. He commented to Autosport:
"Our wings were compliant with the technical regulations and passed all the flexibility checks in force, at the same time we had conversations with the international federation receiving all the necessary reassurances.
"Obviously, we read a lot of comments in the media, opinions that came mainly from our opponents, not necessarily from journalists, and certain articles seemed to be a vehicle to spread the voice of some of our opponents on the track."
Within this context of intense competition, Stella voiced concerns over media articles used as tools by rivals to discredit McLaren, framing them as attempts to undermine the team.
"Seeing articles that appeared as a tool used by teams that wanted to put McLaren in a bad light through the media. The technical aspects are addressed with the federation, they are addressed with the regulations, they are addressed with the checks, but trying to put a team in a bad light puts us in a scenario where there is nothing concrete.
"It is an attempt at psychological warfare aimed at weakening the opponent but, on our part, the facts were very clear.
"In the end, this story has strengthened us even more as a team because, when the opponents start to get so distracted thinking about our technical solutions, I can say that they are giving us good news, it means that they are losing their compass a little.”
This comes ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix which kicks off the last five races of the 2024 season.
2024 F1 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 544 points
2. Red Bull Racing - 504 points
3. Ferrari - 496 points
4. Mercedes - 344 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 38 points
7. VCARB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points