F1 News: Andretti Announces Huge Formula One Signing Despite Rejection
Andretti Global has confirmed the signing of former Formula 1 Chief Technical Officer, Pat Symonds, despite the recent rejection to join the Formula One grid in 2025/2026.
Symonds, who is concluding his tenure as the Chief Technical Officer at Formula 1, is set to bring his extensive expertise to Andretti Cadillac as Executive Engineering Consultant. This transition follows his "gardening leave," marking a new chapter in his illustrious career, which has been distinguished by innovations and advancements in racing technology. During his spell at Formula 1, Symonds was instrumental in spearheading major projects including the introduction of ground effect vehicles in the 2022 season. Andretti shared to social media:
"We are pleased to announce that British motor racing technical expert Pat Symonds will join the Andretti Cadillac team in pursuit of entering the FIA Formula One World Championship.
"Symonds, who most recently served as Chief Technical Officer for Formula One, will officially join the team at the new Silverstone base of operations on completion of his Gardening Leave at Formula One Management."
Furthermore, his involvement in the formulation of the 2026 Formula One regulations was pivotal. These upcoming regulations emphasize sustainable practices, such as the use of sustainably sourced fuels, and a reduction in vehicle downforce.
His move to Andretti Cadillac is particularly noteworthy as it follows a period where Andretti’s prospects of joining the Formula One grid faced challenges, including a formal rejection from Formula One Management at the end of January. Securing a figure of Symonds' caliber highlights the team's resolve to push forward and comes after the unveiling of the American team's Silverstone HQ.
Andretti has been continuing to push forward with its hopes to join the Formula One grid and signing Symonds is surely a good sign for the team. During an interview with Sports Illustrated in April, Mario Andretti teased some huge signings, commenting:
“We have never stopped working from the very beginning. We already have a car and wind tunnel and so forth. Right now the objective is to be on a grid in 2026.
“There's so many key elements here to be defined once we have a total, ‘Okay’. Because even personnel, very experienced individuals that want to join us and we have to have a positive ‘yes’ that we're going to go before we obviously extend a contract.
“Once we get the ‘okay’, we don't start from scratch. We are already on our way.”