The Andretti-Cadillac Partnership isn't taking their possible F1 entrance lightly as they gather their pieces for the sport.

The Andretti-Cadillac partnership is gaining momentum as General Motors president Mark Reuss reveals that they have found an engine supplier for their potential F1 entrance.

Talking after their initial announcement, Reuss said the following:

"We have a signed agreement with a power unit supplier, to begin with. "Then, as we move forward, we bring a lot of our expertise to create things for the future as well."

While the supplier hasn't been revealed, it's likely that it could be Honda, with GM already partnering with the Japanese brand to build all-electric road cars. However, with GM and Honda also currently competing in a number of other sports such as IndyCar, this may be a no-go.

In which case, responsibility may fall to Renault, an engine supplier Andretti himself has talked about many times in the past.

"We do have a large partnership with Honda," Reuss added. "We also compete against Honda in series like IndyCar as well. So we have that natural respect and relationship, which is not problematic at all. We'll talk about the engine piece of this at a later date."

The battle between the FIA and F1 continues in regards to adding more teams to the grid after it was reported that 9 out of 10 teams were against this due to the dilution of revenue. It's said that those involved are asking for the dilution charge - the fee a new team has to pay to enter the sport - should be increased from $200m to that of $600m to cater for the rise in F1's value as a whole.

Despite this, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff seems to be overall optimistic about this new addition:

"I think Andretti is a fantastic brand and they've shown in many other series that they can be competitive," he said before enforcing the need for the team to be dominant.

"If we were to add an American team I'm absolutely up for it, but what are you bringing? What are you bringing to the show? Because that team needs to be up at the front with an American driver and that is super good for all of us."

Fans can only hope that the F1 and FIA see eye to eye on this, but we're doubtful despite FIA president Ben Sulayem doubling down on this next big step.