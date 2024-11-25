F1 News: Andretti Hires Key Executive From Alpine Amid Entry Rumors
Amid speculation about joining the F1 grid in 2026 with stronger backing from General Motors, Andretti Cadillac has taken a significant step forward by appointing Rob White, former operations director at Renault's Alpine F1 unit, as its new chief operating officer.
Andretti's active recruitment drive to attract top-tier talent has positioned White as an ideal addition to the team. His extensive expertise in F1 operations is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the team's efforts to secure a coveted spot on the Formula 1 grid.
The former Alpine executive previously served as Renault's engine technical director before taking on the role of deputy managing director for the manufacturer's engine operations from 2004 to 2016. His transition to Andretti marks a reunion with former Renault colleagues, including Jon Tomlinson, the head of aerodynamics, and technical director Nick Chester.
White parted ways with the French automaker due to a restructuring initiative. Announcing his new role on Linkedin, he stated:
"I’m happy to share that I have just started as Chief Operating Officer - Andretti Cadillac at Andretti Global!
"Excited to join the team. Massively impressive first impressions of everything accomplished by those who joined before me. Relishing the challenge of all that lies ahead."
Despite an initial rejection of its bid by Formula 1, Andretti Global has remained steadfast in advancing its plans to join the grid. The team has been steadily expanding its operations at its Silverstone facility. As part of its ambitious efforts, Andretti has intensified its recruitment drive, attracting experienced professionals, including renowned F1 veteran Pat Symonds, to bolster its technical expertise and leadership.
White's hiring represents a significant milestone for Andretti Cadillac, coinciding with speculation during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. Reports suggest that Andretti's bid to join the Formula 1 grid has gained approval from Formula One Management (FOM). The momentum behind this proposal is believed to stem from recent leadership shifts within Andretti Global, alongside GM taking on an increasingly influential role in the partnership.
Michael Andretti stepped down as CEO of Andretti Global, allowing Dan Towriss, CEO of Group 1001, to assume the helm of the organization. Towriss's presence in the Las Vegas Grand Prix paddock on Thursday has fueled speculation that he was engaged in high-level conversations, potentially exploring strategic avenues for GM to solidify its entry into Formula 1 through its partnership with Andretti.
Furthermore, the timing of the move aligns with Renault's announcement to discontinue its Alpine F1 engine program starting in 2026, citing escalating costs as the primary factor. Instead, Alpine is set to transition into a customer team by sourcing Mercedes power units. While this decision has sparked a significant backlash among Alpine staff involved in the engine project, Renault's board has chosen to proceed with the change despite internal dissent.