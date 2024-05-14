F1 News: Andretti Pushes Formula One For 'Answers Soon'
Despite facing initial rejection for their 2025/6 Formula One entry, Andretti Autosport, in partnership with General Motors, continues to forge ahead with their ambitions. Michael Andretti recently expressed the need for clear communication from F1 management regarding their potential entry status.
With FIA approval secured last October, the team's hopes were initially dampened by Formula One Management (FOM), which questioned the viability and benefit of introducing an 11th team to the already competitive field for the 2025/6 seasons. However, FOM has left a window open for reconsideration for the 2028 season, contingent on assurances from Andretti about General Motors' involvement as a power unit provider.
Michael Andretti has not shied away from expressing both his commitment and frustration. He commented during an interview with Speed City Broadcasting:
“Very [confident GM will continue to back them]. Very committed, very excited.
“People will not understand until we show them the effort that’s been put in on both sides.
“This is going to be rival with the Ferraris and the Mercedes, you know, the effort that’s being put in with such a great company like GM.”
He added:
“We’re trying to get more communication and see what we need to do to get in.
“We’re going to need some answers soon. But we have some things we’re working on and hopefully, we’ll get some answers soon.”
Despite the uncertain path ahead, Andretti’s operational maneuvers speak volumes of their ambitions. A new headquarters has been established at Silverstone, and the team is actively expanding its workforce. This is seen as a gamble by some, given the enormous financial stakes involved without a guaranteed spot on the grid. Andretti continued:
“Yeah, it’s a risk for sure.
“But I think it shows how much we believe in this, that we believe it’s great for Formula 1 and we think it’s great for American fans and to bring a company like General Motors into Formula 1, I think is huge.
“We just believe in it that much that we’re willing to roll the dice.”