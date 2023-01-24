Mario Andretti has spoken has revealed he is "sure someone will take" Mick Schumacher for a permanent in seat in F1 after he lost his seat with Haas.

German driver Schumacher did not have his contract with Haas extended beyond the 2022 season, and is now entering the 2023 season as a reserve driver for Mercedes.

This comes after Andretti Autosport have joined forces with Cadillac in order to push forward with their hopes to join the F1 grid. During an interview with RTL, NTV, and Sport.de, Andretti spoke about Michael Schumacher's son:

"I'm sure someone will take him. "Talents like that don't go away."

Andretti continued:

"I think Mick improved enormously last season. No question. And that was evident in his performance. "[The] name Schumacher is an asset in every respect. I think he carried it with a lot of pride, no doubt."

Schumacher wasn't the only driver the 82-year-old was fully of compliments for. Andretti, who has previously won the Indy 500 and Daytona 500, went on to discuss Mercedes driver George Russell. He explained:

"If you look at his performance over the past year, not just in qualifying but also his racing prowess, you have to see him as a revelation. "You have to assume that Mercedes will hit back as hard as they have always done. Can you imagine if we had three teams fighting hard and every now and then a fourth team like McLaren sticks their nose in?"

The 2023 season will be starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3rd -5th March with the pre-season testing the week before. The F1 confirmed last week that the year will consist of a record-breaking 23 races instead of 24 after the Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled.

Schumacher is not the only driver that is moving from a permanent seat to a reserve driver role, as Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo moved from McLaren to Red Bull as their third driver.